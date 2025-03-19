What Was Discussed by Lukashenko and Putin During Phone Conversation

On March 20, phone conversation took place between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The discussion lasted for approximately an hour and covered issues related to the construction of their alliance, particularly in light of the recent official visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Russia. Central to their conversation were themes of Eurasian integration and the tasks at hand within the framework of Belarus’ presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) this year.

Moreover, Lukashenko and Putin also reviewed the schedule for upcoming contacts and joint initiatives. Among these was an international forum in Volgograd to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, which is set to take place at the end of April under the aegis of the Parliamentary Assembly.

A summit of the EAEU is planned for the end of June in Minsk, and the two leaders took time to discuss its agenda.