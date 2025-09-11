Without Overcrowding and Overdevelopment with Glass and Concrete — Lukashenko on Minsk Prospects

During his visit to the reconstructed historical and cultural complex "Loshitsky," President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko outlined his vision for the city's future development, according to BELTA.

The Belarusian leader listened to a report from the Chair of the Minsk City Executive Committee regarding the ongoing improvements in the capital.

Lukashenko called for mobilizing and uniting people in efforts to beautify Minsk.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus values the preservation and restoration of its historical sites, with the "Loshitsky" complex serving as a prime example. He believes it should become a focal point for both residents and visitors, a place to relax and spend quality time with family. "My policy, and yours too, is to create and preserve," declared Alexander Lukashenko, adding that this approach will continue to guide Belarusian development.