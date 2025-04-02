Watch onlineTV Programm
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Indonesia

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes recorded off the coast of Indonesia, TASS reports with reference to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

It is occurred 169 km northwest of Ternate with a population of about 101 thousand people. The center of an earthquake goes at a depth of 48 kilometers.

There was no information about injured and destructions. No tsunami threat was declared.