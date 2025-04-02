3.66 BYN
6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Japan
The earthquake with magnitude 6.2 has occurred off the coast of Japan. The epicenter was located 76 km southeast of the city of Miyakonojo with a population of more than 150 thousand people. The source was at a depth of 14 km.
The information of the damage and victims has not yet been received.
Earlier, seismologists warned that the country could face the strongest earthquake and tsunami, the victims of which could be almost 300 thousand people.