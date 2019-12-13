SocietyPoliticsPresidentEconomyTechnologyIncidentsRegionsCultureHealthSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
PEZone X

Air defense forces shot down 56 Ukrainian UAVs over three Russian regions overnight

56 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia tonight: 28 over the Voronezh Region, 17 over the Rostov Region, and 11 over the Belgorod Region. Attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russia's border regions occur almost daily.

The day before, 13 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Tula, and Astrakhan regions.

