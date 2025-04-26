Alexander Lukashenko sends condolences to President of Iran in connection with port tragedy

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to President Masoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of the tragic events at the Shahid Rajaei Port, which resulted in numerous injuries and loss of life due to an explosion.

In a statement from the Belarusian Presidential Press Service, President Lukashenko expressed that this news was received with profound sorrow in Belarus. On behalf of the Belarusian people and in his personal capacity, he extended his deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims. Furthermore, he offered wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured and words of comfort to all those affected by this calamity.