Buildings Destroyed, Residents Evacuated: Powerful Earthquake Hits Myanmar and Thailand

A powerful earthquake, centered in Myanmar, has resulted in the destruction of buildings, leading to the evacuation of people in Thailand. This was reported by BBC.

In Bangkok, an evacuation of residents from high-rise buildings has been announced due to "strong shaking and swaying." One of the under-construction skyscrapers in the Thai capital collapsed, trapping more than 40 workers under the rubble. Witnesses reported that a cloud of dust from the falling building could be seen from several kilometers away. It was noted that the tremors were so strong that water from swimming pools in high-rise buildings was splashed outside.

According to the Nation newspaper, the subway in Bangkok was halted due to the intense shaking, and passengers were evacuated. The airport in Thailand also suspended operations. The Thai Meteorological Department warned of the risk of aftershocks in the near future following the powerful earthquake in Myanmar.

Thai Prime Minister Phetchathorn Chinnawat interrupted a work event in Phuket to hold an emergency meeting in response to the earthquake in Myanmar, whose aftershocks caused destruction in Bangkok. Later, the Thai government declared a state of emergency in the capital.

In neighboring Myanmar, eyewitnesses are publishing photos and videos of the destruction caused by the devastating earthquake. Local residents report that dozens of buildings have collapsed in Mandalay.

According to the Myanmar Now portal, the historic Mandalay Palace, considered one of the main symbols of the city, was also partially destroyed. As a result of the powerful earthquake, a bridge span in the city of Sagaing, located in the northwest of the country, collapsed. The extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, and information about casualties is still being confirmed.