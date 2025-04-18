3.67 BYN
3.08 BYN
3.50 BYN
Death toll from U.S. airstrikes in Yemen rises to 74
Death toll from U.S. airstrikes in Yemen rises to 74news.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/19af09af-3ecf-4135-84ec-db1f9576c414/conversions/72e0aa27-bd43-4a24-b6c7-44fef58c0b36-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/19af09af-3ecf-4135-84ec-db1f9576c414/conversions/72e0aa27-bd43-4a24-b6c7-44fef58c0b36-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/19af09af-3ecf-4135-84ec-db1f9576c414/conversions/72e0aa27-bd43-4a24-b6c7-44fef58c0b36-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/19af09af-3ecf-4135-84ec-db1f9576c414/conversions/72e0aa27-bd43-4a24-b6c7-44fef58c0b36-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Death toll from U.S. airstrikes in Yemen rises to 74, with over 170 individuals reported injured, according to recent reports. The port of Ras Issa, home to a crucial oil terminal, was targeted in aerial attacks last night, resulting in a significant fire and extensive damage, effectively rendering the port nearly destroyed.
The primary objective of these strikes was to deprive the Houthi forces of their sources of fuel and revenue. Approximately 70% of Yemen's imports and 80% of its humanitarian aid flow through the ports of Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and Al-Salif.