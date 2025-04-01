Earthquakes aftermath - number of victims in Myanmar exceeded 4.5 thousand people

The death toll caused by the devastating earthquake in Myanmar continues to rise. With each passing hour, the chance of finding survivors under the debris is getting fewer.

According to the latest data, more than 2.7 thousand people became victims of the disaster; more than 4.5 thousand were injured. About 400 people are missing. At the same time, Myanmar continues to be shaken by repeated earth tremors. On April 1, a magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded.