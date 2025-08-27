3.69 BYN
F-16 fighter jet crashes during air show rehearsal in Radom, Poland
An F-16 fighter jet crashed during an air show rehearsal in the Polish city of Radom, BelTA reports citing RMF24 radio.
According to government spokesman Adam Szlapka, the pilot was killed. He added that Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz had already flown to the scene of the tragedy.
Footage of the fighter jet crash is being shared on social media. It shows the plane hurtling toward the ground at high speed. Suddenly, it crashes into the runway, causing a powerful explosion. The causes of the crash are still unknown.
It is noted that the aircraft took part in rehearsals for the International Air Show, which is scheduled to take place on August 30 and 31 in Radom. This is the largest event of its kind in Poland. This year, more than 150 aircraft from 20 countries will take part in it.