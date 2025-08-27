F-16 fighter jet crashes during air show rehearsal in Radom, Poland

An F-16 fighter jet crashed during an air show rehearsal in the Polish city of Radom, BelTA reports citing RMF24 radio.

According to government spokesman Adam Szlapka, the pilot was killed. He added that Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz had already flown to the scene of the tragedy.

Footage of the fighter jet crash is being shared on social media. It shows the plane hurtling toward the ground at high speed. Suddenly, it crashes into the runway, causing a powerful explosion. The causes of the crash are still unknown.