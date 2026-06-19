Four people killed as a result of Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes in Crimea

Ukrainian drones attacked the Kerch Peninsula. Four people were killed and 28 were injured, 14 of whom were hospitalized. Two of the injured children are in serious condition.

Following strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on an oil depot and the Kerch ferry crossing, Crimea experienced partial power outages and water supply interruptions. Consequently, authorities suspended fuel sales.

Sergey Aksenov, Head of the Republic of Crimea:

"Crimean gas stations will no longer sell fuel for cash, cashless payments, and coupons to legal entities and individuals. Fuel will be sold only to government agencies that ensure the functioning and security of the Republic of Crimea. All decisions taken, in accordance with the gas station operating procedures, will be announced later."