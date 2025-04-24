3.65 BYN
General Yaroslav Moskalik Killed in Car Explosion in Balashikha
In a tragic incident in Balashikha, a suburb of Moscow, an automobile exploded, resulting in the death of General Yaroslav Moskalik, the Deputy Head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. This information has been reported by TASS, citing the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.
The Investigative Committee has confirmed that an explosive device containing lethal elements detonated within the vehicle.