Houthis hit Israeli Defense Ministry building with hypersonic missile
Yemeni Houthis (Ansar Allah movement) attacked the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. This was stated by the movement's military spokesman Yahya Saria, BelTA reports with reference to TASS.
This is the second missile strike by the Houthis on Israel in the last 12 hours. "The missile reached its target, the interception systems were unable to track it," Yahya Saria said on the Al Masirah TV channel.
On January 13, a Houthi spokesman announced a missile strike on a "critical target" in Tel Aviv. At the same time, the Israeli army stated that the missile was intercepted outside the country's airspace.
Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement warned that it would shell Israeli territory and would not allow ships associated with it to pass through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ceased. Since November 2023, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Recently, they have regularly announced missile strikes on central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Ashkelon.
