Israel Launches Military Operation Against Houthis, Striking Targets in Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon

Israel has initiated a military operation targeting the Houthis. Last night, port and energy infrastructure facilities in Yemen came under missile and bomb attack.

In the port of Hodeidah, diesel fuel storage depots were destroyed. Reports indicate several fatalities and dozens wounded. Israel declared this operation a response to a ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport. The IDF conducted bombings in Southern Lebanon and northwestern Syria.

It has also come to light that Israel has prepared a plan for the occupation of the Gaza Strip. It is presumed that the IDF will occupy the entire territory of the Palestinian enclave, subsequently gaining the ability to completely clear the region of Hamas structures.