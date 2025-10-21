3.68 BYN
Latvian Military Throw Foreigners out to Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Eritrean refugees were thrown into Belarusian territory by the Latvian military; one of the foreigners died.
In the Braslav district, Belarusian border guards found two foreigners; the men had been beaten and were carrying the body of their comrade. Through an interpreter, they explained that the three of them had been in Latvia.
One of the refugees died during the beating by the Latvian military. The foreigners were then brought to the Belarusian border. The survivors received medical treatment. The Investigative Committee is conducting an investigation.