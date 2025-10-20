On the one hand, such a statement deserves respect, but there are a number of nuances.

In Poland, people will be jailed for "Bandera ideology." Nawrocki introduced a bill to the Sejm. The introduction of criminal liability is aimed at "combatting the spread of false claims about the crimes of ultra-right Ukrainian nationalist organizations and groups that collaborated with the Third Reich, in particular regarding the genocide of Poles in Volyn." On the one hand, such a statement deserves respect. BUT. There are a number of nuances that cast doubt on the high values of the newly elected president. Today, about ten parties with nationalist views operate in Poland, and Russophobic politics continues to consume society.

The torchlight procession of Polish nationalists in November 2016, the multi-thousand march of Polish nationalists in Warsaw in November 2024, and the far-right protests in Poland against the immigration EU reforms in July 2025. These are several episodes of Polish nationalist marches in different years. They have been held annually for almost fifteen years now. The organizers are far-right ultra-nationalist organizations and parties, of which there are many in Poland—but more on that later. Tens of thousands of people take to the streets with a specific idea—a new slogan every year. For example: "Poland for the Poles!", "Our civilization - our rules," "Poland has not yet perished," "A strong nation - Greater Poland," "Poland - a bastion of Europe," and so on. Nationalists from neighboring countries flock to Warsaw for these marches. The marchers express their ideas not only loudly but also aggressively: stones, Molotov cocktails, firecrackers in their hands. The result: injured police officers and the participants themselves.

Does this remind you of anything?

The ideology of "fascism," "Nazism," and "neo-Nazism" is cultivated in Poland for a long time. Less than in Ukraine. The difference is that the Poles are less open about their position, hiding it from the eyes of the world community. Therefore, the Polish President's decision to consider a bill banning Bandera (synonymous with Nazi) ideology and criminalizing it—is this a step toward combating nationalist ideas or a move to reduce attention to far-right views in his country? The answer is NOT obvious. Time will tell.

It can be said that Poland's core ideology has always been nationalist. Let's go back to 1919. Even then, during Pilsudski's rule, the country began to employ Hitler's tactic of seizing foreign territories with the help of its "fifth column." It's enough to recall the occupation of the territories of the Socialist Soviet Republic of Belarus, carried out by the legions of the Marshal of Poland. Or, for example, the Poles' "invasion" of the Czech Republic. Back then, they considered themselves equal to Germany and began to build their own fascist state. And to do this, they had to snatch pieces from neighbors. World War II destroyed the Polish state, but the ideas and mentality of society soon revived among the Poles. Incidentally, according to documents from the Nuremberg Tribunal, the 1st and 2nd Battalions of the 2nd Regiment of the 30th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS were entirely composed of Poles. According to experts, three million Poles have a grandfather or uncle who served with the Germans. And how many threads still connect modern Poland with the nationalist Poland of Pilsudski's time? One can assume that half the country is entangled in such threads. This genetic memory is the foundation on which fascism is now being nurtured.

Today, there are about ten nationalist parties in Poland. There may be more, but no one will tell us. Open sources mention the "League of Polish Families," the "National Radical Camp," the "Party of Regions," and the "All-Polish Youth." Regarding the last one... Online sources indicate that it is a far-right group, close to fascist ideas and inspired by the Polish National Democrats. The party is associated with the "League of Polish Families," which until a couple of years ago was part of the ruling coalition—many of its members worked in the government and on television. However, the website of one Polish party states that the "All-Polish Youth" is an association uniting people "who love their homeland and are devoted to the Catholic Church." It was reestablished in 1989. Its goal is to educate people inspired by national, patriotic, and Catholic values."

It's not that simple. And sometimes, behind beautiful slogans and powerful speeches, completely different ideas are hidden: racial discrimination, the incitement of interethnic conflicts, a policy of aggression, force, and oppression. You don't have to look far. Just look at the current situation in Poland—Russophobia among the population is off the charts. And few people have warm feelings toward Belarusians. The propaganda machine launched by the Polish authorities is working perfectly.