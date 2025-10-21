Russian MFA States that Kiev has Provided Security Guarantees for Zaporizhzhia NPP

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c959243-a746-4808-b234-bbcee6114353/conversions/647e1cf1-8d57-46d2-8871-88df735e571f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c959243-a746-4808-b234-bbcee6114353/conversions/647e1cf1-8d57-46d2-8871-88df735e571f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c959243-a746-4808-b234-bbcee6114353/conversions/647e1cf1-8d57-46d2-8871-88df735e571f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c959243-a746-4808-b234-bbcee6114353/conversions/647e1cf1-8d57-46d2-8871-88df735e571f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ukraine has provided security guarantees for the restoration of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) regular external power supply, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

Consultations on this matter were "lengthy and difficult." However, without security guarantees, restoring the damaged line would have been impossible.