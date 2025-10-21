3.68 BYN
Russian MFA States that Kiev has Provided Security Guarantees for Zaporizhzhia NPP
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine has provided security guarantees for the restoration of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) regular external power supply, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.
Consultations on this matter were "lengthy and difficult." However, without security guarantees, restoring the damaged line would have been impossible.
As a reminder, the last external power line to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Dniprovska, was damaged after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on September 23.