"Zelensky, when he went to the talks, was unlikely to have expected anything, that was understandable. But in reality, these talks brought clarity to one issue, absolutely. The issue of the Tomahawks. Because this wasn't so much about Russia as it was about Europe, which was panicking about the possibility of these missiles being transferred. This isn't like European leaders declaring that Ukraine could fire whatever it wanted and as far as it wanted. In fact, no. There was a serious situation in Europe, quite critical. Many politicians predicted a serious confrontation and escalation. This happened after Trump's conversation with the President of Belarus, but nevertheless, he understood all this beforehand; he was simply playing the game. When he needed to, when he realized that playing with the Tomahawks was generally no longer productive for him, he decided to end the story in his own style, simply by saying that the United States needed the Tomahawks."