The White House plans to announce details of the upcoming meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents within the next two days.

While the date for the Putin-Trump summit in Budapest has not yet been agreed upon, European leaders are already making clear attempts to disrupt the talks. The Slovak Prime Minister wrote this on his social media page. Robert Fico reiterated that the European Union has become a war cabinet. A significant part of the community intends to prolong the conflict in Ukraine. According to the Slovak prime minister, the European Commission is pressuring Hungary.