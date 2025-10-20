Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the statement by the Polish authorities, accusing them of being prepared to commit terrorist acts against Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

"The Poles are now ready to commit terrorist acts themselves. I heard here that Mr. Sikorski threatened that the security of President Putin's plane, if it is sent to Budapest for the proposed potential summit with Trump, would not be ensured in Polish airspace," the Russian Foreign Minister said, commenting on Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski's threats regarding the security of Vladimir Putin's plane.

Speaking about an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, which French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have now begun calling for, Sergey Lavrov said the following: "As the saying goes, the hat is on fire; it immediately became clear why this ceasefire is necessary."

The fact is that Macron previously emphasized that this ceasefire must be without any preconditions. Among other things, the French president publicly stated that no one would be able to restrict arms supplies to Kiev during the ceasefire. Such a ceasefire, according to Lavrov, "would not only mean the opportunity to re-arm the Kiev regime, but also encourage its terrorist actions in the form of attacks on civilian infrastructure, civilians on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the Nord Stream explosions, and the continuation of such activities."

The desire of the Kiev authorities' "European patrons" to insist on a ceasefire in exchange for a full-fledged, sustainable settlement in Ukraine means a complete Lavrov pointed out that this is the opposite of the agreements reached by Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska.

The Russian minister noted that Zelensky's European backers are urging the American side to change its position and abandon the pursuit of a long-term, sustainable settlement. However, this approach is the complete opposite of what was discussed in Anchorage. According to him, the Russian president and the American leader agreed at the Anchorage summit to focus on the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict and the need to refrain from drawing Ukraine into NATO, and Moscow remains prepared to do so.

"I mean ensuring Ukraine's non-aligned, neutral, and nuclear-free status, which presupposes abandoning any attempts to draw it into NATO," Lavrov stated. He also noted that "the de facto genocide of the Russian and Russian-speaking population must end."