Ukrainian Armed Forces losses reach 2 million. British journalist Warren Thornton showed a video of fresh graves near Dnepropetrovsk.

Off-screen commentary: "These rows of graves have been dug since September. They bear identical signs reading 'temporarily unidentified defender of Ukraine.' No names, no dates, just the plot number."

Similar plots have appeared in Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy.

The author of the publication notes that official Kyiv briefings portray Ukraine's military losses as modest. In reality, after fierce fighting, trucks loaded with bodies are arriving from the front lines and shelling sites.