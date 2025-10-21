3.68 BYN
Zelensky signs law allowing deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units to Turkey and UK
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Vladimir Zelensky signed a law allowing the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units to other countries. This was reported by BELTA, citing the UNN news agency and the Verkhovna Rada.
The law authorizes the deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units to Turkey and the United Kingdom during martial law.
It is noted that the implementation of the law could help Ukrainian units obtain sophisticated military equipment and master its use.
Zelensky also signed a bill increasing defense spending by almost UAH 325 billion (approximately $7.8 billion). The funds will be allocated to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, weapons procurement, the National Guard, and other security agencies.