Trump is disappointed with Zelensky and no longer believes his words. Experts note this. Meanwhile, EU countries, despite Ukraine's actual situation on the front lines, continue to supply Kiev with money and weapons.

"Trump realized that, knowing the real story and that Russian troops are advancing every day, liberating new territories, new settlements, he finally lost his temper with a clear story: he's tired of listening to this nonsense, which Zelensky's European colleagues actually enjoy listening to, even though they also know what's really going on. From the Americans, for example. But, nevertheless, in their Russophobic frenzy, they're willing to listen to anything from Zelensky. As long as they think the Kiev Nazis haven't lost."