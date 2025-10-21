3.68 BYN
Lithuania Resumes Traffic via Myadininkai and Shalchininkai Checkpoints
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania has resumed traffic through the Shalchininkai and Myadininkai border crossings, the State Border Committee reported.
On the night of October 21-22, without prior notice, Lithuania temporarily suspended processing of vehicles crossing the border in both directions at the Shalchininkai (adjacent Benyakoni) and Myadininkai (adjacent Kamenny Log) international road border crossings.
As of 9:00 AM, traffic has resumed. Lithuanian control services are processing vehicles for both entry and exit.
Queues at these border crossings for exiting Belarus have increased slightly, reaching 40 passenger vehicles, 1,510 trucks, and three buses.