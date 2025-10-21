Lithuania Resumes Traffic via Myadininkai and Shalchininkai Checkpoints

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/decd0383-aaf5-4e7d-9f89-caf3b809d998/conversions/72065a97-5b0f-4213-a9aa-2d642713cc0b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/decd0383-aaf5-4e7d-9f89-caf3b809d998/conversions/72065a97-5b0f-4213-a9aa-2d642713cc0b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/decd0383-aaf5-4e7d-9f89-caf3b809d998/conversions/72065a97-5b0f-4213-a9aa-2d642713cc0b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/decd0383-aaf5-4e7d-9f89-caf3b809d998/conversions/72065a97-5b0f-4213-a9aa-2d642713cc0b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuania has resumed traffic through the Shalchininkai and Myadininkai border crossings, the State Border Committee reported.

On the night of October 21-22, without prior notice, Lithuania temporarily suspended processing of vehicles crossing the border in both directions at the Shalchininkai (adjacent Benyakoni) and Myadininkai (adjacent Kamenny Log) international road border crossings.

As of 9:00 AM, traffic has resumed. Lithuanian control services are processing vehicles for both entry and exit.