U.S. Sells Weapons-Grade Plutonium from Cold War-Era Warheads
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States has begun selling off weapons-grade plutonium from Cold War-era warheads, the Financial Times reports.
The plutonium sale is an attempt by the Trump administration to weaken Russia's influence on the uranium supply chain and a step to stimulate the U.S. nuclear energy industry amid increased demand and supply shortages.
Experts are sounding the alarm, as the state-guaranteed storage of warheads containing dangerous contents ensured their safety. After their removal and sale, the Financial Times reports, the weapons-grade plutonium could fall into the wrong hands.