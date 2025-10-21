Watch onlineTV Programm
U.S. Sells Weapons-Grade Plutonium from Cold War-Era Warheads

The United States has begun selling off weapons-grade plutonium from Cold War-era warheads, the Financial Times reports.

The plutonium sale is an attempt by the Trump administration to weaken Russia's influence on the uranium supply chain and a step to stimulate the U.S. nuclear energy industry amid increased demand and supply shortages.

Experts are sounding the alarm, as the state-guaranteed storage of warheads containing dangerous contents ensured their safety. After their removal and sale, the Financial Times reports, the weapons-grade plutonium could fall into the wrong hands.

