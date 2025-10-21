U.S. Sells Weapons-Grade Plutonium from Cold War-Era Warheads

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/959e7105-fa7e-4dd3-a03c-472f59cccddc/conversions/dcccc817-a93a-4885-9ee4-420e45b14fbb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/959e7105-fa7e-4dd3-a03c-472f59cccddc/conversions/dcccc817-a93a-4885-9ee4-420e45b14fbb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/959e7105-fa7e-4dd3-a03c-472f59cccddc/conversions/dcccc817-a93a-4885-9ee4-420e45b14fbb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/959e7105-fa7e-4dd3-a03c-472f59cccddc/conversions/dcccc817-a93a-4885-9ee4-420e45b14fbb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States has begun selling off weapons-grade plutonium from Cold War-era warheads, the Financial Times reports.

The plutonium sale is an attempt by the Trump administration to weaken Russia's influence on the uranium supply chain and a step to stimulate the U.S. nuclear energy industry amid increased demand and supply shortages.