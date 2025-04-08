Myanmar hit by another earthquake

According to the information, the earthquake occurred at 14:58 local time (10:58 Minsk time), its origin was at a depth of 10 km. The Department noted that these underground vibrations did not affect the territory of Thailand.

Recall, March 28, a powerful earthquake struck Myanmar. According to the Meteorological Department of Thailand, its magnitude was 8.2. Soon followed a second shock with a magnitude of 6.4. The disaster affected not only Myanmar, but also Thailand, and the vibrations were also felt in China and Vietnam. In Myanmar, the earthquake killed more than 3.6 thousand people, destroyed houses and damaged infrastructure.