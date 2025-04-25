3.65 BYN
Number of injured in explosion in Iran rise to 700
The number of victims in the explosion in the seaport of Shahid Rajaee in southern Iran has increased to 700 people. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Iranian agency Tasnim.
Earlier, 516 victims were reported. At least five people are also known to have died.
According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred in a warehouse of hazardous goods and chemicals, TASS reports. A fire broke out at the scene, and one of the port buildings also collapsed. The exact causes of the incident are being established.