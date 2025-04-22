Powerful explosion in Vladimir Region - state of emergency declared

A powerful explosion occurred in the Vladimir Region - a state of emergency has been declared. The explosion occurred in the Kirzhach District of the Vladimir Region of Russia. This was reported by the region's governor, Alexander Avdeyev, in his Telegram channel, TASS writes.

After the explosion, a state of emergency has been declared in the territory of the Kirzhach District.

The residents of the village of Barsovo in the Kirzhach District of the Vladimir region are being evacuated to schools in the neighboring village of Krasny Oktyabr after a powerful explosion. According to the district administration, evacuation has also begun in the village of Mirny.

The head of the district, Elena Karpova, reported in her Telegram channel that after the explosion in the Kirzhach District, all rapid response forces have been deployed. "At the moment, all rapid response forces have been deployed. Until all the circumstances are clarified, please remain calm and do not spread unverified information on the networks," she wrote.

According to the regional governor Alexander Avdeev, "more detailed information will be provided later."

The head of the region called on residents, journalists and bloggers to refrain from disseminating information about the incident until official verified data is received. Avdeev noted that a fine is threatened for violating the current bans.