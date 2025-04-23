Russian FSB prevents terrorist attack at petrochemical plant in Nizhny Novgorod Region

Russian FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack at a petrochemical plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. This was reported by TASS with reference to data provided by the Russian FSB Public Relations Center (PRC).

It is noted that the terrorist attack was being prepared on the instructions of a Ukrainian curator. Two Central Asians who intended to commit it were neutralized while attempting to detain them.

"In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a sabotage and terrorist act planned by Ukrainian special services with the participation of two Central Asians, adherents of the ideology of an international terrorist organization banned in the territory of the Russian Federation, was prevented," the PRC said.