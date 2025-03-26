Submersible Sinks Off Coast of Egypt with Russian Tourists Onboard

A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt, where a tourist submersible sank. At least six people have lost their lives, and nine others are in critical condition. It is reported that 45 Russians, including children, were aboard the submersible, with the majority having been rescued.

The cause of the accident is believed to be a mistake made by one of the crew members, leading to a collision with a reef, which then initiated a depressurization of the vessel. It has been indicated that the submersible sank just a kilometer from the shore while conducting a regular excursion underwater.