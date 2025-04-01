3.65 BYN
U.S. citizen detained in Belarus will be deported to Lithuania - SBC
A 27-year-old U.S. citizen, detained in Belarus, will be deported to Lithuania. BelTA,reports referring to the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus (SBC).
As previously reported, while performing border control functions at the railway station in Molodechno, customs officers detected a border violator. The 27-year-old American man was traveling in the empty carriage of a train Kena-Molodechno.
The border guard authorities started administrative proceedings against the border violator for illegal border crossing of Belarus. As investigated, the U.S. citizen tried to enter the territory of Belarus twice on March 24: in the morning through the border crossing point Kamenny Loh (neighboring Myadininkai), and in the evening of the same day - through the border crossing point Benyakoni (neighboring Shalchininkai). “However, when passing the border control, he failed to confirm the availability of funds necessary to cover the costs of his stay in the Republic of Belarus and departure from our country, so he was denied entry," said the border agency.
The SBC also noted that the border violator will be deported to the territory of the Republic of Lithuania after instituting administrative action against him.