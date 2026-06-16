Ukrainian Armed Forces Attacked Bus Carrying Children's Football Team from Belarus

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The Ukrainian Armed Forces used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to attack the bus of a Gomel children's soccer team in the Bryansk region. The children and their companions were traveling to Gelendzhik for a vacation.

As a result of the targeted strike, a woman accompanying the team was killed and six people, four of whom were children, were injured.