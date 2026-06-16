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Ukrainian Armed Forces Attacked Bus Carrying Children's Football Team from Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Ukrainian Armed Forces used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to attack the bus of a Gomel children's soccer team in the Bryansk region. The children and their companions were traveling to Gelendzhik for a vacation.
As a result of the targeted strike, a woman accompanying the team was killed and six people, four of whom were children, were injured.
The injured were taken to the hospital. The remaining passengers are expected to be returned home soon. According to the Russian Ministry of Health, seven injured people were hospitalized, and one child is in serious condition.