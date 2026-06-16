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Ukrainian Drone Attacked Passenger Car with Pregnant Woman and Children in Bryansk Region
A Ukrainian drone attacked a car carrying a pregnant woman and her children on a highway in the Bryansk region—the same area where the Ukrainian Armed Forces had previously struck a bus carrying Belarusian children, TASS reports, citing emergency services.
"After attacking a bus carrying a Belarusian children's soccer team on the same highway, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a passenger car driven by a pregnant woman, with her two children also inside," the agency's source said. They were all taken to the hospital for examination. "Fortunately, none of them were injured," emergency services clarified. A truck carrying fertilizer was also attacked on the same highway. There were no casualties in that incident either.
The emergency services emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted civilian vehicles after a bus carrying children was struck, killing a woman and injuring four children and three adults.
Photo: RIA Novosti