Ukrainian drone damage apartment complex in Krasnodar
- Important
An AFU drone has damaged Centralny residential complex in Krasnodar. As stated the Governor of the region, its debris fell on the technical superstructure on the 19th floor of the building.
It is noted that the life support systems of the house are working in normal mode, the living quarters were not damaged, there was no fire. According to preliminary data, it did without casualties.