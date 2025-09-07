3.70 BYN
Victim of Baltic Fence: Deer Gets Entangled in Barbed Wire on Lithuanian Border
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A border patrol found a dead deer on the border with Lithuania in the Oshmyany district. The wild animal tried to overcome the European barbed wire fence, but got entangled and could not get out.
Since September 2021, the Belarusian side has recorded 56 cases of wild animals dying as victims of European deadly border fences. Most were found on the border with Lithuania - 37 cases.