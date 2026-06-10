140m rubles in investment: how Slonim became leader in industrial modernization in Grodno Region

Slonim remains one of the key investment sites in the Grodno Region. Large-scale modernization projects totaling over 140 million rubles are being implemented at two enterprises. New technologies will increase production volumes, expand the product range, and strengthen export opportunities.

The cardboard and paper mill in Slonim has a history spanning over two centuries. Today, it is undergoing another major upgrade, installing an innovative coreboard production machine with a capacity of 60,000 tons per year. "This is the only company that produces these types of products, is sustainable, and has its own markets both in Belarus and in the former Soviet Union. Additionally, the company is implementing a project to build a paper machine for the production of sanitary and hygienic publications. With the development of the pulp and paper industry (the construction of a pulp mill in Svetlogorsk), we are already installing a second such machine to process our pulp into finished products," noted Alexander Pshenny, Chairman of the Bellesbumprom Concern.

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The project involves replacing outdated machines with a modern, high-performance line, building a stock preparation section, and a new boiler house.

Fact After the modernization is complete, cardboard production volumes will increase by 65%.

The main components of the future production line are already arriving at the company. The project, costing over 100 million rubles, will allow the plant to reach a new level of efficiency and almost double its production capacity.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2027. Equipment installation and preparation of the production facilities are currently underway.

"We had an old building in very good condition. We're installing a cardboard machine there and will produce 220 tons per day. The cardboard will be of higher quality, cheaper, and we'll sell it. This will be our future for the next 10-20 years. The plant will operate reliably," said Nikolai Antonik, General Director of JSC SKBZ Albertin.

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Modernization of the Slonim Worsted Spinning Mill

Another facility is the Slonim Worsted Spinning Mill, where an innovative project costing over 30 million rubles is nearing completion. Its goal is to produce yarn based on a new generation of chemical fibers. Modern technologies will allow us to quickly adjust production to market demands and produce products with improved characteristics.

"We've begun producing fixed yarn—a bulkier yarn, which requires less of it when used in knitwear than stabilized yarn." "The dyeing equipment complex also allowed us to expand our color range, and we found new customers—Russians who produce children's clothing," shared Valentina Murashko, Director of the Slonim Worsted Spinning Mill.

Large-scale modernization of enterprises is one of the main drivers of the region's economic growth. Slonim's factories are among those where the industry of tomorrow is already being formed.

Andrey Boltrik, Deputy Chairman of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee:

"The socio-economic development program for 2026 envisages the implementation of approximately 126 projects in the manufacturing sector alone, with a total investment of almost 6 billion rubles. In the face of fierce competition in foreign markets, if we do not constantly modernize and move forward, we will very quickly lose our position." The entire management team understands the importance of this task and is implementing various projects."

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