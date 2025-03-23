Russia and United States Resume Talks

Negotiations between Russia and the United States in Riyadh, which have been ongoing for a total of seven hours, have resumed after a second break, according to a source familiar with the progress of the meeting, as reported by RIA Novosti.

The delegations had previously taken a break for lunch. In total, excluding the breaks, the negotiations have been ongoing for nearly seven hours.

"They have resumed," said the agency’s interlocutor in response to a question about the state of the talks.

Representing Russia at the meeting are Grigory Karasin, head of the International Committee of the Federation Council, and Sergei Beseda, an advisor to the Director of the FSB.