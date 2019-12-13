2024 sports results: 4 Olympic and 7 Paralympic medals

As 2024 draws to a close, Belarus has united like never before. Sports have always been a great unifying force, and there were many bright victories. As we step into 2025, we wish our athletes health, luck, and new victories. The awards of 2024 have been tallied by Kristina Kamysh.

The year 2024 was challenging for Belarusian athletes. This is always the case in an Olympic season, but this time, the global situation and politically motivated sanctions added to the difficulties. Until the last moment, our athletes did not know if they would make it to France, even with the required standards and Olympic licenses in hand. And, undoubtedly, our delegation in Paris was not at full strength. However, the boys and girls performed exceptionally well.

Only 17 people went to the city of love for the Summer Olympics. For comparison, three years ago in Tokyo, the Belarusian team consisted of 108 athletes. The athletes brought back 4 medals from Paris.

Paralympians won seven medals in Paris. Igor Bokiy added 5 more gold medals to his collection. Our swimmer has no equal on the planet.

The most successful among team sports were our beach volleyball players. The Belarusians were just one step away from the podium at the World Championship. The boys of Nicolas Alvarado are already preparing for the May World Cup.

By the end of the year, our athletes won 356 medals at the World and European Championships, 153 of which were in Olympic disciplines. 2024 was also marked by the BRICS Games, where Belarus took second place in the overall team standings.