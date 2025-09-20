Starting September 28, Belarusians will be closely following the progress of their athletes heading to the 3rd CIS Games. The Belarusian delegation is one of the largest, with the specific goal of reaching the top three.

In August 2023, Azerbaijan took over from Belarus and began meticulously preparing for the Games to maintain the high organizational standards set by our country. Sports for every taste – from team sports to applied sports, from team sports to individual sports – will be offered.

Belarus will be represented in 21 sports, striving for victory in each. Spectators in our country will be closely involved in this major multi-sport forum, as no country will suffer from the discriminatory practices of the International Olympic Committee.

All participants in the CIS Games will compete under their national symbols and, if victorious, will hear their national anthem. Attention to the forum is high.

Belarusian Olympic champion Ivan Litvinovich is expected to be included in the final entry. The only two-time gold medalist in the history of the Olympic movement will grace the forum with his skill and talent.

For shooter Vladislav Demesh, these Games will be his third, meaning he hasn't missed a single one. But the Games held in Belarus stand out.

Minsk and Belarus in August 2023 were especially beautiful. Moreover, competitions were held in various parts of the country as part of the multi-forum.

In Azerbaijan, the organizing committee decided to move away from the capital as the center of the sporting event. The 3rd CIS Games will be held in Ganja, which has been designated the sports capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States, along with six other cities across the country. The Sports Palace in Ganja opened in April 2024. The city, rich in architecture, boasts many historical, architectural, and natural monuments. Forum guests will have time to enjoy the local beauty.

The Belarusian delegation will be visible from afar. Uniforms have already been prepared for the athletes, coaches, administrative staff, and a large media team.

Sergey Kovalchuk, Minister of Sport and Tourism of Belarus:

"I think the IOC understands they made a big mistake, but they can't admit it to themselves. Why were Israel, the United States, and other countries involved in various conflicts allowed to participate?"

"Athletes always set the highest goals for themselves at major competitions. But in the overall team competition, we will strive to perform no worse than we did at the previous Games," noted Sergei Kovalchuk.

From September 18th to 20th, the Palace of Rhythmic Gymnastics in Minsk hosted the Open Championships of Belarus, which served as a test run for our athletes before they head to the CIS Games in Azerbaijan.

Rhythmic gymnastics is a sport that traditionally brings victories to Belarusians, and in which every generation boasts outstanding athletes.

Mikhail Prokopenko, Head of Department, Ministry of Sport and Tourism of Belarus:

"Our young gymnasts will participate in the 3rd CIS Games. For them, this is a preliminary competition, which allows them to test certain elements and try their hand at them. The coaching staff will have to make certain adjustments to ensure the Belarusians perform as successfully as possible."

The 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan will be a major sporting event for Belarusian sports, where we are sending one of the largest delegations. We will win 246 medals in 23 disciplines.