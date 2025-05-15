Belarus Calls on FIBA to Reinstate Belarusian Teams in International Tournaments

Belarus has urged the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to cease its discriminatory practices and to restore Belarusian teams to participation in international competitions. This appeal was issued by Maxim Ryzhenkov, the Chairman of the Belarusian Basketball Federation (BBF), in a special address to participants of the FIBA Congress currently taking place in Bahrain, according to BELTA.

Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized that on May 18, 2022, the FIBA Executive Council made an unjustified decision to suspend Belarusian national teams from official FIBA-sanctioned events. He described this as the greatest disappointment for the entire Belarusian basketball family — players, fans, coaches, and tens of thousands of children engaged in the sport.

At the same time, Belarusian national teams and clubs in football continue to compete in all official international tournaments, supported by FIFA and UEFA.

Recently, our national beach soccer team won a silver medal at the World Championship. As of 2025, 32 Belarusian sports federations representing 37 disciplines are officially participating in international events, reminded the BBF head.

Many international federations are actively working to reinstate Belarusian athletes on the global stage. However, one of the world’s leading sports federations — FIBA — continues to extend the suspension, a decision which could wipe out several generations of highly motivated and well-trained Belarusian basketball players.

“According to the United Nations, there are currently over 40 armed conflicts occurring worldwide. If all countries involved are barred from participating in international tournaments, there will be no competitions at all. I want to remind everyone that European and American politicians are indifferent to sports, and basketball in particular — human lives and athletic careers mean nothing to them,” Ryzhenkov stated.

He also expressed that the ban on Belarusian players participating in 3x3 basketball tournaments with foreign teams is beyond common sense — it is outright discrimination based on birthplace, ethnicity, or nationality.

“Instead of playing a unifying role that promotes reconciliation among athletes, in accordance with the fundamental principle of the Olympic Charter that sports should transcend politics, the basketball community is sadly poisoned by a virus of hatred and intolerance. The Olympic Charter clearly states that sports organizations of the Olympic movement must remain politically neutral,” he added.

Ryzhenkov’s appeal has become one of the most discussed topics at the international forum, explained Anastasia Marinina, Secretary General of the BBF.