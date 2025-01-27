Recently, there has been a trend towards the fair return of athletes and the restoration of common sense. This was commented on by the Belarusian Ski Union regarding the information that Belarusian skiers, freestyle skiers, and alpine skiers are expected to be allowed to participate in international competitions a year before the Winter Olympics.

Last week, this information was announced by Johan Eliasch, the head of the International Ski Federation and a candidate for the post of President of the IOC. In Belarus, it was noted that the official has always been well-disposed towards Belarusian athletes, but was constrained by higher influence to make independent decisions. Now, there is a completely different impulse to rightfully return Belarusian and Russian athletes to the global pool.

Alexander Grebnev, Chairman of the Belarusian Ski Union, expressed optimism that Belarusian athletes will soon be allowed to return to international sports arenas. He also noted that this indicates a change in attitude. Johan Eliasch holds the position of head of one of the largest winter sports federations and is a member of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee. Current trends and tendencies are forming towards the long-awaited return of Belarusian and Russian athletes.