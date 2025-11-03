Sabalenka secures second victory at WTA Finals in Riyadh

Aryna Sabalenka secured her second victory at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, according to the NOC Telegram channel.

The third set of the match was decisive. Sabalenka trailed 2-1 in games, but managed to break the break and regain the initiative.

Aryna will play Corrie Gauff in the third round on November 6. After the group stage, the top two players from each group will advance to the semifinals. The tournament in the capital of Saudi Arabia will conclude on November 8.