Belarus Supports China's Initiative to Establish World Organization for Cooperation in AI

At the UN Security Council open debate on artificial intelligence, peace and security Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov highlighted the key threats posed by digital intelligence.

These include attempts by Western countries to monopolize the development of artificial intelligence and its rapid adoption in military technologies. It is important to create accountability mechanisms. Belarus supports the Chinese initiative in this area.

"We consider China's recent initiative to create a global organization for cooperation in artificial intelligence, which Belarus fully supports, to be a positive step in this direction. We all urgently need such a platform to develop and agree on mechanisms for common oversight of AI development processes," the Belarusian Foreign Minister emphasized.