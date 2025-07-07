3.77 BYN
HORIZONT to Produce First Belarusian Tablets by End of 2025
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Horizont Holding announced the launch of the first Belarusian tablets. This is new equipment for the enterprise. The production is planned to be set up by the end of the year.
As declared, these will be 10-inch tablets in various colors resistant to external mechanical impacts.
The enterprise plans to sell the products not only in Belarus, but also to enter the Russian market.