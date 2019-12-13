PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

New developments to combat drones have been adopted by the Belarusian army

The enterprises of the State Military Industry have presented two new developments to combat drones. The models called "Chapelle" and "Dronoscope" were developed by the Radar design bureau.

What are the differences between these devices and for what purposes are they intended?

The details are in the plot.

