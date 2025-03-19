Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia ordered to leave or legalize their residence by September 10

Ukrainians residing illegally in Russia have been instructed to either leave the country or legalize their status by September 10. Recently, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree mandating that Ukrainian citizens who are in Russia without legal authorization must depart the country by this date or regularize their legal status. This information was made available on the official legal information publication website, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"The citizens of Ukraine currently in the Russian Federation, lacking lawful grounds for their presence (or residence) in the Federation, are required to either leave the Russian Federation on their own or rectify their legal status by September 10, 2025," the document states.

Moreover, the head of state has ordered that until September 10, individuals illegally in the country who voluntarily apply to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for legalization will not face prosecution. However, they are required to undergo a medical examination, compulsory state fingerprint registration, and photography on the day the decree comes into effect.

The President has also tasked the Ministry of Health with ensuring medical examinations for Ukrainian citizens unlawfully in Russia by September 10.