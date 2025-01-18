Ultrasound to be used to change brain activity in UK

In the UK, a new method of treating depression and other anxiety disorders is being tested. A good mood is planned to be “instilled” to the patients. As local media reported, ultrasound will change brain activity with the help of neurocomputer interface. It will be implanted in the skull. The electrodes will be located under the bony part of the head, but outside the brain. Thirty percent will participate in the trial. They have had part of their skull removed because of injuries and the devices will be implanted there.