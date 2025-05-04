133 Cardinals Arrive in Rome to Participate in Election of New Pope

133 cardinals have arrived in Rome to participate in the election of the new Pope. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the press service of the Holy See.

"All 133 cardinal electors are now present in Rome," reads the statement following the 10th congregation (meeting) of cardinals, which took place in the Vatican on Monday, May 5.

A total of 179 members of the College of Cardinals took part in the congregation. The conclave opening on Wednesday will gather hierarchs who have not crossed the 80-year mark.

According to the head of the Holy See press service, Matteo Bruni, the Vatican has prepared a residence in the Casa Santa Marta, traditionally used by cardinals during the last conclaves, as well as a neighboring building that served as a kindergarten for the children of Vatican employees, to accommodate such a large number of "princes of the Church."

Bruni announced that the cardinals have already drawn lots for the rooms where they will live in secrecy and isolation during the conclave. The cardinals can move into the prepared housing on the morning of Tuesday, May 6.

The conclave is traditionally preceded by a solemn mass Pro eligendo Pontifice in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. After lunch, the participants of the conclave will gather in the Apostolic Palace, from where, with the hymn Veni creator spiritus, the solemn procession will go to the Sistine Chapel, where the "princes of the Church" will take an oath and, in particular, swear "to observe the greatest secrecy regarding everything that in any way concerns the election of the Roman Pontiff." The conclave will begin its work after the papal chief master of ceremonies pronounces the famous Latin formula extra omnes (all out).

The winner will need two-thirds of the votes to be elected.