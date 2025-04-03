3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.46 BYN
17 Candidates: Poland Sets Record for Presidential Aspirants
In Poland, a record 17 candidates have filed to participate in the upcoming presidential elections, marking the highest number of contenders since 1995, when 13 candidates were registered.
Initially, over 40 individuals expressed their desire to enter the presidential race; however, many were unable to gather the necessary number of signatures to officially contend.
The presidential elections in Poland are scheduled for May 18, with a potential second round set for June 1.
Current president Andrzej Duda is unable to run, as he is serving his second consecutive term. According to polling results, the second round is expected to feature the candidate from Jarosław Kaczyński's party, Przemysław Narwojsz, and the candidate from the "Civic Coalition," Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski.