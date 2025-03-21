This attack is regarded as the most brutal and bloody in the modern history of Russia. One year ago, terrorists struck Krokus City Hall. The tragic toll includes 551 injured and 145 lives lost, among whom were several citizens of Belarus. In memory of those who perished, a memorial crafted from black granite was unveiled on March 22, located opposite the central entrance of the concert hall.

Krokus City Hall is one of the largest concert venues in the Moscow Region, hosting significant events such as "Miss Universe" and concerts by renowned artists, both international and Russian. On that fateful evening, the rock band Piknik was performing, with all tickets sold. More than 6,000 people filled the hall that night.

Today, on the anniversary of that harrowing tragedy, a memorial was dedicated near the concert hall's main entrance. The black granite obelisk is embraced by a flock of cranes, soaring heavenward, symbolizing the souls of all those lost in this dreadful incident.

Hundreds of people gather around the obelisk today, holding flowers, children's toys, and lit candles. Almost every second person present is a witness to those horrific events, fortunate enough to have survived that calamitous day.

The tragedy at "Krokus" is termed the most savage terrorist attack in modern Russian history. The attackers sought to kill as many innocent civilians as possible, with many victims perishing alongside their families. There were four primary perpetrators of the attack, while 27 individuals are named in the criminal case. The investigation has proven complex, involving over 1,500 expert examinations, and the case documents span an impressive 700 hefty volumes.

Tatiana Sinitsyna, an extreme psychologist from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, remarked:

"Terrorist attacks vary, as do the terrorists. In situations like Beslan, there is always a chance for someone to escape, because we anticipate that the terrorists may present demands. In the case of 'Krokus', the objective was to kill everyone in their path, regardless of whether they were children or women. The goal was to kill; therefore, this is the most harrowing attack we have encountered."

A year later, the investigation into the "Krokus" incident has concluded. At the end of March, the case is scheduled to be handed over to the military court, where the terrorists will face justice.